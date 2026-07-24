Who Is Santy Sharma? Rapper Announces August 1 Mumbai Press Conference To Address CJP Row

"To those supporting CJP, I only ask you to wait. Once the inside story and evidence are revealed, everything will become clear," independent rapper Santy Sharma said, announcing a press conference in Mumbai on August 1 to address the controversy over his recent remarks on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Sharma said the event, titled "August Kranti," will focus on facts and evidence related to the controversy. In his Instagram Stories, he said he decided to address the media after receiving numerous messages and urged people not to form opinions before hearing his side.

He also said he would speak about the ongoing NEET debate, claiming he would compare celebrations by successful NEET students in Kota with what he described as politically motivated protests.

How The Controversy Unfolded?

The controversy surrounding Santy Sharma began after a viral video in which he described the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) as "just internet drama" while commenting on the country's political climate. The remarks sparked a sharp divide online, with some defending his right to voice his opinion and others criticising him.

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Soon afterwards, Sharma claimed his YouTube channel had been permanently removed, saying the platform informed him it could not be recovered. Calling it the loss of 11 years of dreams, struggles and memories, the rapper alleged the takedown was a result of the backlash and hate messages he received. YouTube, however, has not publicly explained why the channel was removed.

Who Is Santy Sharma?

Born Ganesh Sharma in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, Santy Sharma started his independent music career in 2016 with Suni Suni Sadko. He later gained popularity with songs such as Udaan, Koshish Meri, Fake Stars, Mujhe Pyaar Kar and Gangsta. He recently entered Bollywood by contributing to the soundtrack of Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5.

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