Who Is Mahesh Ramchandran? Arjuna Awardee Missing After Raymond MD's Speedboat Accident

Mahesh Ramchandran, the captain of Raymond Group's managing director Gautam Singhania's sea vessel, is among the two Indians missing after a speedboat overturned near Felidhoo in the Maldives.

Along with Ramchandran, five-time Indian National Rally champion Hari Singh also remains missing after the incident which occurred about two nautical miles southwest of Keyodhoo.

Singhania, who suffered minor injuries in the accident, has been flown back to Mumbai and is currently undergoing treatment. His team on Saturday said that he is doing well as of today.

According to sources, Jagdish Singh Aithani, who was also on the same boat, is still in the Maldives. Whereas, Manik Bhimsen Bhardwaj has returned to India.

As of the latest reports, Mahesh Ramachandran is still missing at sea, and authorities are continuing search and rescue operations.

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What exactly happened?

Earlier this week, a speedboat carrying seven people — five Indians, a British national and a Russian national — capsised near Felidhoo.

Fulidhoo is a small island in Vaavu Atoll, which is known for its island life and extraordinary marine encounters. It is popular for stunning lagoons, and renowned diving spots.

Maldives National Defence Force's Male Area Command Coast Guard Second Squadron are still looking for two people who went missing in the accident.

Citing sources, news portal Adhadhu reported that the vessel involved in the accident was a Cigarette racing boat designed to be driven at high speeds.

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Who is Mahesh Ramchandran?

— Mahesh Ramchandran was the the captain of Gautam Singhai's yacht.

— He graduated from National Defence Academy. He is the recipiant Arjuna award and highly decorated former indian navy officer.

— He has won several National Championships

— He also secured medals in events such as the Asian Games and World Military Games

— He once also ranked in the top 15 in the world in Match Racing.

— He has been konored multiple times as 'Yachtsman of the Year'.

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