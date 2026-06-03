Who Is Diplomat Vipul? India Appoints 1998-Batch IFS Officer As Next Ambassador To Saudi Arabia

India has appointed veteran diplomat Vipul, a 1998-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, as its next Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced. He will succeed outgoing envoy Suhel Ajaz Khan and is expected to take up his new assignment in Riyadh shortly.

Currently serving as India's Ambassador to Qatar since August 2023, Vipul brings extensive diplomatic experience and deep expertise in Gulf affairs to one of New Delhi's most strategically important foreign postings.

The appointment comes at a crucial time as India seeks to further strengthen its ties with Saudi Arabia, a key partner in West Asia. The relationship spans energy security, trade, investment, defence cooperation and regional stability, making the Riyadh posting one of India's most significant diplomatic assignments.

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Who Is Diplomat Vipul?

Vipul is widely regarded as a specialist in West Asian affairs. After serving as a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs from 2014 to 2017, Vipul was appointed Consul General of India in Dubai, where he served until 2020.

He later returned to New Delhi as Joint Secretary (Gulf) in the MEA, a role he held from 2020 to 2023. His diplomatic career has also included postings in Cairo, Colombo and Geneva, where he handled a range of portfolios covering political and commercial relations, international security and media affairs, as per media reports.

Before joining the foreign service, Vipul earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi in 1994. He later completed an MBA from the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad.

The appointment is also being viewed as a notable departure from a long-standing diplomatic convention. According to reports, this is the first time since 1948 that India has appointed a non-Muslim diplomat to lead its mission in Saudi Arabia.

Vipul's appointment comes amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty in West Asia, with regional security concerns and economic competition reshaping the Gulf landscape.

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