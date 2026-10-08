What Doctor Said On Nana Patekar's Demise: 'Cardiac Massage Was Given, But...'

Veteran actor Nana Patekar was "brought dead" to a hospital in Goa on Thursday despite nearly an hour of resuscitation efforts, the head of the hospital's oncology department said.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, said Patekar "was declared dead by 5:30 a.m.".

"We had tried our best to save him, but he was brought dead," he said. "Cardiac massage was given for almost 45 minutes to an hour, but he just could not be saved."

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Salkar gave a timeline of the hours before Patekar reached the hospital, as recalled by those who were with him.

"At around 2:30 a.m., he sent a message to his friend that he was not feeling well. But as it was nighttime, his friend could not see the message. So he just called him," the doctor said.

The friend reached Patekar's house at around 4 a.m.. "By that time, he was sweating and all. They moved him, all those primary things. But he was slowly becoming unconscious," Salkar said.

The caretaker was then sent to the hospital, and he "took our ambulance".

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The hospital's emergency team started cardiac massage at the house.

"When our ER team went there, they started cardiac massage because he was totally unresponsive," Salkar said. Patekar was shifted to the hospital at around 4:20 or 4:30 a.m., where doctors continued resuscitation efforts without success.

A police case has been registered because the matter is a medico-legal case (MLC).

"The body has now been taken to the Goa Medical College for post-mortem," Salkar said. He added that Patekar's family was not present. "His friends were there with him and a caretaker," he said.

Patekar was 75. The doctor's remarks, as reported, did not state a cause of death, which is likely to be established only after the post-mortem.

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Neither the family nor the authorities have issued an official statement.

Tributes have poured in from across the film industry and politics. Actors Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jr NTR and Prakash Raj, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and several political leaders have mourned the loss of an actor widely regarded as one of Indian cinema's finest.

Born Vishwanath Patekar on 1 January 1951, he was known for performances in Parinda, Krantiveer, Prahaar and Ab Tak Chhappan, and for the comedy Welcome, and served in the Territorial Army.

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