West Bengal UCC, 'Love Jihad' Laws In 6 Months? Suvendu Adhikari Outlines BJP Govt's Plans

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said his government will introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state and enact laws against what he described as 'Love Jihad' and 'Land Jihad' within six months.

Addressing an event in Kolkata to mark the birth centenary of former Vishwa Hindu Parishad chief Ashok Singhal, Adhikari said the state would follow the examples of Uttarakhand and Gujarat in implementing the UCC.

"Give us six months; we will also introduce stringent laws against 'Love Jihad' and 'Land Jihad'," Adhikari said.

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He said the BJP government would function in accordance with the constitution but would not tolerate attacks on Indian culture, traditions, temples, monasteries or places of worship.

"Rest assured that the government will function in accordance with the constitution. However, it will not allow any attack on Indian culture, Sanatani traditions, temples and monasteries, or the heritage championed by spiritual luminaries like Swami Vivekananda and Mahaprabhu Sri Chaitanya," he said.

Adhikari also said the government would not allow "anti-national activity" in the state and appealed to people to remain united and vigilant against what he called "divisive forces".

The state government has constituted a high-level committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai to review the draft UCC Bill.

According to a government notification, the proposed legislation seeks to establish uniform civil laws across communities covering matters including marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption.

The implementation of the UCC was among the BJP's key promises for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

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On the proposed religious tourism circuit, Adhikari said the project would be completed within two years with an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore.

Taking aim at the previous Trinamool Congress government, Adhikari said its downfall was due to several factors, including what he described as the "repeated hurting of Hindu sentiments, organizations, deities, and traditions".

"People endured all this for a long time and eventually bade that party goodbye," he said.

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