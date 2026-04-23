West Bengal Elections: Clashes In Murshidabad, Scuffle Breaks Out Between TMC And Humayun Kabir's AUJP Workers | Watch

A scuffle breaks out between All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder Humayun Kabir in Murshidabad on Thursday. Humayun Kabir was visiting the area where a crude bomb hurling incident was reported yesterday.

#WATCH | West Bengal Elections 2026 | A scuffle breaks out between TMC workers and Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder Humayun Kabir in Murshidabad.



Humayun Kabir is visiting the area where a crude bomb hurling incident was reported yesterday. pic.twitter.com/RTrRzg2eMr — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

One of the victims of the reported crude bomb incident in Murshidabad yesterday says, "I had stepped out yesterday to offer Namaz at around 8 pm... I was standing... two boys came and threw a bomb near my foot. Humayun Kabir's party workers have done this..."

#WATCH | Murshidabad, West Bengal: One of the victims of the reported crude bomb incident in Murshidabad yesterday says, "I had stepped out yesterday to offer Namaz at around 8 pm... I was standing... two boys came and threw a bomb near my foot. Humayun Kabir's party workers have… pic.twitter.com/ASXxYu57xs — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

Reiterating that there should be law and order in the state, AUJP founder Humayun Kabir said, "... I will cast my vote for the West Bengal elections. I have been participating in elections since 1982, but this is the first time my own party is contesting in these elections... There should be no law and order issue in the state..."

West Bengal recorded a turnout of 18.76% in the first two hours of voting in the first phase of the assembly polls on Thursday, according to the Election Commission. Polling started at 7 am in 152 assembly constituencies across 16 districts amid unprecedented security, and till 9 am, 18.76% of 3.60 crore voters exercised their franchise.

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