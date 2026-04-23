West Bengal Election 2026: IMD Issues Heatwave Alert, Urges Precautions — 'Stay Hydrated'

The Indian Meteorological Deaprtment (IMD) on Thursday issued a heatwave alert for West Bengal where the voting is currently underway for the first phase.

Over 3.22 crore citizens are eligible to cast their ballots in a high-stakes showdown between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

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The weather department has forecast prolonged heat stress across 12 districts, with officials urging voters to head to the booths early, before 11 am, to avoid the peak temperatures expected between 11 am and 4 pm.

"In view of dry westerly and north-westerly winds at lower levels and seasonal solar heating, heatwave or hot and humid conditions are likely in some districts of south Bengal till April 25."

To ensure a safe voting experience during the heatwave, the following precautions are recommended:

— Keep your head covered and use an umbrella to shield yourself from direct sunlight while waiting in line.

— Always carry a water bottle to stay hydrated and prevent dehydration.

— Wear loose-fitting, light-coloured cotton clothing to stay cool.

— If you or anyone around you experiences symptoms of heat exhaustion, immediately contact the on-site medical personnel for assistance.

— Except for the cooler northern belts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar.

— To ensure rigorous oversight and strict vigilance, a massive enforcement network has been activated. More than 5,000 Flying Squad Teams and over 5,300 Static Surveillance Teams have been deployed across the state.

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