Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Crosses 50% Mark After Steady Rain; Check IMD Weather Forecast

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to Mumbai has officially crossed the halfway mark following a steady spell of monsoon. According to the latest 24-hour monitoring report released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the total water reserves have risen to 50.77% of the system's total useful live storage capacity, as of 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2026.

Mumbai's vital reservoirs, which have faced mounting pressure following a dry start to the season, saw a 0.98% increase in overall stock over the last 24 hours alone, bringing cumulative storage up to roughly 7.35 lakh million litres against a total combined capacity of 14,47,363 million litres.

The seven lakes in Mumbai are Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar. Their total capacity stands at 14.47 lakh million litres. They are spread across the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Nashik.

The two smallest reservoirs lead the tally in terms of percentage. Vihar Lake remains at 100% of its total capacity of 27,698 million litres, while nearby Tulsi Lake holds roughly 98.02% of its full capacity of 8,046 million litres.

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The larger reservoirs are recovering at a steadier pace. Tansa Lake has risen to 80.41% of its maximum capacity of 1,45,080 million litres, closely followed by Modak Sagar, which is now filled to 77.44% of its total capacity of 1,28,925 million litres.

Middle Vaitarna is currently holding 45.47% of its total capacity of 1,93,530 million litres. Bhatsa, the largest and most critical reservoir in the network, stands at 45.35% of its 7,17,037 million litres capacity.

Upper Vaitarna is filled to 30.66% of its total capacity of 2,27,047 million litres.

Mumbai Weather Forecast

The India Meteorological Department has issued a four-day (July 18-21) forecast for Mumbai, indicating a prolonged period of wet weather. Continuous rainfall is anticipated throughout the period, with the intensity expected to remain consistent.

Mumbai is set to experience a highly stable weather pattern, with "light to moderate rain" predicted consecutively from July 18 through to July 21. Neighbouring districts such as Raigad are expected to experience heavier spells, including isolated heavy rainfall on July 21.

High Tide Alert

According to BMC, a high tide of 4.66 metres will peak at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. A low tide is forecasted to hit at 9:09 p.m. tonight, dropping the sea level to 1.04 metres.

The next high tide will bring water levels back up to 4.02 metres at 3:09 a.m. on Sunday.

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