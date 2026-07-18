Will It Rain In Mumbai Today? City Braces for Thundershowers And 4.66-Metre High Tide

Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to experience generally cloudy conditions on Saturday, with occasional light to moderate spells of rain or thundershowers, according to the Indian Meterological Department (IMD) weather forecast issued at 8 am

Although rainfall recorded in the city remained relatively low during the previous 24 hours, the eastern suburbs received noticeably heavier showers.

Between 8 am on July 17 and 8 am on July 18, the city recorded an average rainfall of 1.67 mm. The eastern suburbs received 15.27 mm, while the western suburbs recorded 7.31 mm.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the combined water stock in the seven reservoirs supplying Mumbai reached 50.77% as of 6:00 am on Saturday, July 18, 2026. Rainfall recorded during the preceding 24 hours from 6:00 am on Friday, July 17, to 6:00 am on Saturday resulted in a 0.98% increase in the total reservoir stock.

Residents have also been advised to remain alert around the coastline during high tide. A high tide of 4.66 metres is expected at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Another high tide of 4.02 metres is forecast at 3.09 a.m. on Sunday, July 19.

Low tide was recorded at 8.07 a.m. at 0.81 metres, while the next low tide is expected at 9.09 p.m. at 1.04 metres.

With cloudy skies, possible thundershowers and a high tide above four metres, commuters and residents in low-lying areas should exercise caution, particularly if intense rainfall coincides with the afternoon tide.

ALSO READ: Surat Flood Tragedy: As Waters Recede, Stories Of Missing Victims Emerge

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