Viral Video: Powerful Tornado-Like Storm Hits Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, Causes Widespread Damage

Residents of Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district were left baffled when a rare tornado-like funnel cloud descended from the sky during an intense afternoon thunderstorm. The highly unusual phenomenon occurred near the Thoothukudi Airport in the Vagaikulam area, quickly capturing widespread local attention.

Videos circulating rapidly across social media platforms showed a narrow, twisting column of dark cloud extending downward from a heavy storm system. The swirling vortex briefly touched the ground, stirring up a cloud of dust before completely dissolving within a few minutes.

Six people sustained severe injuries when strong, gusty winds ripped away temporary metal roofing sheets erected for the airport expansion site near the Vaagaikulam toll plaza, reported ANI.

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Violent winds struck Vagaikulam and Mudivaithanendal villages, located 20 kilometres from the city on the Tirunelveli highway, uprooting trees, snapping electricity poles, and damaging nearly 200 homes. Roof sheets were torn away and household belongings were destroyed. Preliminary local assessments estimate residential damages at Rs 2 crore, while additional losses at a nearby theme park and toll plaza are expected to push the total economic impact to between Rs 5 crore and Rs 6 crore, as per NDTV.

Historically, roughly 72% of India's tornadoes occur in the northeastern regions.

However, analysis of the close-up footage suggests the brief event packed a potent punch. Prominent weather observer Navdeep Dahiya noted that the structure strongly resembled an EF2 (Enhanced Fujita scale) tornado.

According to Dahiya's post on X, internal wind speeds within such a system could easily reach between 170 and 220 km/h, making it a remarkably powerful atmospheric event for the region. While the funnel cloud was short-lived, its sudden appearance has sparked intense online discussion among locals and weather enthusiasts regarding shifting regional climate and weather patterns.

According to meteorologists, an east-west trough 3.1 kilometres above mean sea level triggered strong thunderstorms over southern Tamil Nadu. The system generated vigorous upward air currents, known as updrafts, along with powerful localised winds and significant dust lifting.

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