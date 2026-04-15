Vinod Kambli Health Update: Ex-Cricketer Can't Remember Much, Has Clot In Brain, Reveals Friend

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli continues to fight a fragile health battle, with concerns mounting over a potential brain stroke even as his condition shows gradual improvement.

Kambli, 54, is now able to walk independently with the help of a support stick, but his memory remains significantly impaired. According to close friend Marcus Couto, the former batter recalls events only in fragments, though his condition has remained stable over the past six months.

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“He can't remember much, but when something clicks, he does. Otherwise, it gets difficult for him,” Couto told Hindustan Times, adding that a clot in Kambli's brain - left untreated in its early stages - has heightened the risk of a stroke. “The doctor has suggested that the next stage could be a brain stroke.”

Couto revealed that a WhatsApp group comprising Kambli's friends, mostly former cricketers, has been set up to provide financial assistance. Contributions are being made quietly, with stalwarts like Sachin Tendulkar also extending support when required.

Despite giving up alcohol, Kambli's health remains precarious. Couto noted that due to his memory issues, he occasionally forgets medical advice and continues to smoke, often asking passersby for cigarettes - unaware of the risks it poses to his already compromised condition.

Medical experts, including neurosurgeon Adil Chagla, have warned that the damage now primarily affects his brain, leading to imbalance and increasing the likelihood of a stroke.

Kambli largely remains at home, spending time with his family. While he struggles to follow television, he engages actively with his children and adheres to regular health check-ups, though lapses in medication due to memory issues persist.

There are, however, signs of progress. Kambli recently shot for a commercial in Mumbai - his first in decades - which, according to Couto, has been tailored to suit his current condition. His mobility has also improved markedly compared to six months ago, when he relied heavily on furniture for support.

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Earlier attempts to place Kambli in a structured rehabilitation programme did not materialise. Despite an offer of support from the 1983 World Cup-winning team led by Kapil Dev, logistical and financial challenges prevented long-term arrangements. Couto said the focus has now shifted from recovery to ensuring stability and preventing further deterioration.

Kambli had previously sparked widespread concern during a public appearance at the unveiling of his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar's memorial, where he appeared visibly unsteady and required support from Tendulkar.

While a full recovery remains uncertain, those close to Kambli remain hopeful that his condition stabilises. “Even if he doesn't improve, we just want him not to deteriorate,” Couto said.

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