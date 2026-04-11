US, India Deepen Cooperation In Energy, Defence And Trade Talks During Misri's Visit

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor highlighted the deepening ties between Washington and New Delhi, stating that both the nations will work in close coordination across critical sectors including trade, defence, and energy, after he hosted Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

In a post on X, US Ambassador Gor informed about the visit of Foreign Secretary Misri in Florida, "It was a pleasure to host @VikramMisri tonight at Mar-a-Lago! From trade and defense to energy, India and the United States stand ready to work closely together in the months and years ahead."

It was a pleasure to host @VikramMisri tonight at Mar a Lago! From trade and defense to energy, India and the United States stand ready to work closely together in the months and years ahead. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/C3DN77P0j1 — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) April 11, 2026

During high-level discussions in New Delhi, Gor met US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Misri to chart the future of the US-India energy partnership. A primary focus of the talks was India's landmark passage of the SHANTI Bill, which has paved the way for renewed cooperation in the civil nuclear sector. Beyond nuclear energy, the two leaders identified several critical areas for immediate collaboration, including coal gasification technology and the expansion of U.S. LPG exports to meet India's growing domestic energy demands.

Sergio Gor posted, "Great to spend this morning with @SecretaryWright and FS Vikram Misri to discuss the future of US-India energy cooperation. After India's historic passage of the SHANTI Bill, we are ready to cooperate on civil nuclear in addition to other areas such as coal gasification and U.S. LPG exports."

Great to spend this morning with @SecretaryWright and FS Vikram Misri to discuss the future of US-India energy cooperation. After India's historic passage of the SHANTI bill, we are ready to cooperate on civil nuclear in addition to other areas such as coal gasification and U.S.… pic.twitter.com/zjjJembj1f — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) April 10, 2026

He emphasised the intensifying bilateral relations between the two nations on the security front, "Defence cooperation between the U.S. and India is only growing and it's making both our countries safer and stronger. Discussed with Deputy Secretary Feinberg ways that we can deepen ties, including through defence sales of U.S. equipment, the best in the world, and strengthening interoperability."

Defense cooperation between the U.S. and India is only growing and it's making both our countries safer and stronger. Discussed with Deputy Secretary Feinberg ways that we can deepen ties, including through defense sales of U.S. equipment, the best in the world, and strengthening… pic.twitter.com/st6ovOsmNs — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) April 10, 2026

Misri was on a three-day visit to the United States.

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