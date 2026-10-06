Tukaram Mundhe Strikes: Country Club Andheri Licence Suspended, Blinkit Vile Parle Unit Licence Cancelled

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration FDA, headed by Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, has suspended the licence of Country Club in Andheri West.

Mundhe also cancelled that of a Blinkit unit on S.V. Road, Vile Parle,amid action against a number of Mumbai food businesses for hygiene and safety violations on Monday.

The FDA said Country Club was found in violation of the hygiene and health provisions under Schedule 4 of the food safety rules. Inspectors flagged deficiencies in food handling, premises cleanliness, safe storage of food and measures to prevent contamination. The inspection visuals shows food in plastic bags and cling-filmed steel containers packed into a stained cabinet.

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The Blinkit unit's licence was cancelled after inspectors found that conditions attached to its food business licence, along with food safety and hygiene provisions, were not being followed. Licences were also cancelled for Copenhagen Hospitality in Vile Parle and Eatclubs in Bandra West.

Five Mumbai licences were suspended: Country Club, Cafe Sultan in Kalina, Lo Fresh Food in Marol, Suraj Lama Momos in Andheri (West) and Cafe Pakeezah in Santacruz (West). Each was cited for failing hygiene and storage standards. In the Konkan division, the licence of Rajidi Retail Private Limited in Kalamboli, Panvel, was suspended after food was found stored and sold in unclean conditions.

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The actions form part of a statewide crackdown from October 1 to 5 ahead of the festive season.

The FDA said it seized 30,472 kg of suspected substandard, adulterated, expired or wrongly labelled food, plus 1,238 packets, with a total value of Rs 50.69 lakh. The drive covered sweets, palmolein oil, chicken, ghee, paneer, cream, sauces, chilli powder, maida, maize starch, peanuts, chikki, vermicelli, khari, milk toast and farsan.

Separately, prohibited food items worth Rs 2.22 crore were seized, with 15 FIRs registered, 26 people arrested, six establishments sealed and five vehicles worth Rs 67.60 lakh seized. Most of the stock, worth Rs 2.17 crore, was recovered in the Konkan division.

Among the larger seizures, the FDA took 10,798.4 kg of refined palmolein oil worth Rs 23.32 lakh from Bhagyoday Agro Industries in Vaijapur, suspected to be substandard and misbranded.

In Akola, 1,900 kg of sweets worth Rs 5.72 lakh, transported from Ahmedabad in unhygienic conditions, was seized and samples taken. In Thane's Padgha, 2,040 kg of packed chicken worth Rs 4.83 lakh was seized as expired.

The FDA said it would continue strict action against those involved in manufacturing, storing, transporting and selling prohibited items. Complaints can be made on the toll-free number 1800222365.

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