Total Solar Eclipse 2026: Date, How To Watch And Will It Visible In India?

Skywatchers across the globe are gearing up for one of the most highly anticipated celestial events of the decade: a total solar eclipse on August 12. This rare phenomenon - the first total solar eclipse visible over mainland Europe since 1999-will sweep across a spectacular path of totality spanning the Arctic, Greenland, Iceland, and northern Spain. Millions of spectators along this corridor will witness daytime plunge into sudden, dramatic darkness as the moon completely blocks the sun just before sunset.

What Is A Total Solar Eclipse?

A total solar eclipse takes place when the Moon moves directly between the Earth and the Sun, entirely obscuring the Sun's light to Earth. This short period of time is known as totality. During this, the sky darkens and the Sun's outer atmosphere, called the corona, starts being visible to the naked eye.

Total Solar Eclipse: Will It Be Visible In India?

Apart from the regions mentioned above, other places, including much of Europe, northwestern Africa, and parts of North America, will experience a partial solar eclipse, meaning only a part of the Sun will be blocked. In some areas along the western edge of the eclipse path, observers might even get to witness another rare occurrence: a sunset eclipse, where the Sun sets while partially covered.

The eclipse is expected to start with its partial phase around 3:34 PM UTC (9:04 PM IST). Totality is forecast to happen around 5:45 PM UTC (11:15 PM IST). For most people within the path of totality, the Sun will be completely eclipsed for less than two minutes. Whereas areas near the centre of the eclipse may witness totality for nearly two and a half minutes.

However, this eclipse will not be visible from India, as it will occur during the nighttime hours in the country. Reports indicate that the next solar eclipse visible from India will be a partial one on Aug. 2, 2027.

Total Solar Eclipse 2026: How To Watch

NASA advises people never to look directly at the Sun without protective glasses or approved solar filters. Eye protection should be maintained throughout the eclipse, except during totality, when the Sun is entirely covered.

"Do not look at the Sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer — the concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury,” said the space agency.

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