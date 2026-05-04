GSEB Gujarat Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: HSC Results Out @gseb.org; Download Link Here

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the Gujarat HSC result 2026 today at 10 AM. Students anticipating their Class 10 and Class 12 scorecards can view their results online on the official website.

The board has published the results on its official website, gseb.org.

According to the official timetable, the Gujarat Board Result 2026 for the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) was announced first. Learners from both General and Science streams can retrieve their score reports online.

This year, approximately 5.01 lakh students participated in the GSEB Class 12 General stream assessments, while over 1 lakh students undertook the HSC Science stream tests. Students are urged to have their six-digit seat number prepared to avoid last-minute delays while checking the results.

GSEB HSC Result 2026: Follow these steps to check & download the results

Step 1: Navigate to the official site at gseb.org or https://result.gseb.org/

Step 2: Input the six-digit seat number.

Step 3: Enter the captcha details.

Step 4: Hit the Go button.

Step 5: The results will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download and retain the scorecard for future reference.

GSEB HSC Result 2026: Follow these steps to check your results via SMS

The Gujarat Board also has an SMS service for Class 12 students to obtain their GSEB HSC results directly on their mobile devices. To receive their results, students should adhere to the formats listed below:

HSC Science: Type GJ12S and send it to 58888111.

HSC General: Type GJ12G and send it to 58888111.

ALSO READ: GSEB HSC Result 2026 To Be OUT At 10 AM: Check Direct Link, Alternate Ways To Access Class 12 Results

GSEB HSC Result: Exam timetable & previous year passing percentage

The GSEB HSC exams took place from February 26 to March 16, 2026, at over 1,700 locations across Gujarat. The assessments for the science and general/arts disciplines were administered during the afternoon session from 3 pm to 6:15 pm, under vigilant supervision and with complete compliance to board regulations.

In the academic year 2025, the Science stream achieved an overall pass rate of 83.51%, with male students slightly leading at 83.79%, while female students recorded a pass rate of 83.20%. The general stream exhibited remarkable performance, attaining a pass percentage of 93.07%, with girls surpassing boys (95.23% compared to 90.78%).

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