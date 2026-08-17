Thane: Slab Of Under-Construction Metro Falls On School Van On Mira-Bhayandar Road, Lucky Escape For Students

A portion of a slab from an under-construction metro project reportedly fell onto a school van near Thunga Hospital on Mira-Bhayandar Road on Monday, triggering panic in the area, Free Press Journal reported.

According to NDTV, the vehicle was carrying school children at the time. The children reportedly had a narrow escape, with the slab landing on the van.

No injuries have been reported among the children or other people involved. Fire department personnel were deployed at the location following the incident and all the children were reported to be safe.

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Mira Road police are taking further action following the incident. The cause of the slab portion falling has not yet been established, according to the report.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of motorists and commuters using the Mira-Bhayandar Road amid the ongoing metro-related construction work.

Mira-Bhayandar is currently seeing major metro infrastructure development. The Mumbai Metro Line 9 corridor connects Dahisar East with Mira-Bhayandar, and its first phase was opened in April 2026, according to the available project information.

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