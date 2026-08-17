Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

July Unemployment Slips On Rural Downtick; Urban Joblessness Rate Up Slightly

Rural unemployment falls to 4.5%, while urban joblessness edges up to 6.7% in July

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
July Unemployment Slips On Rural Downtick; Urban Joblessness Rate Up Slightly
The Worker Population Ratio (WPR) increased to 52.5% from 51.4% in June.
(Photo: PTI)

India's unemployment rate fell to 5.1% in July from 5.5% in June, primarily supported by a decline in rural joblessness, according to employment data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

The rural unemployment rate dropped to 4.5% in July from 5% in June, while the urban unemployment rate rose marginally to 6.7% from 6.6%.

The labour market also saw an improvement in participation, with the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) rising to 55.4% in July from 54.4% a month earlier.

The Worker Population Ratio (WPR) increased to 52.5% from 51.4% in June, indicating a rise in the share of the population engaged in work.

(This is a developing story)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

New BJP Team: Smriti Irani To Piyush Goyal, Who Gets What In Rejig Ahead Of State Polls

New BJP Team: Smriti Irani To Piyush Goyal, Who Gets What In Rejig Ahead Of State Polls

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com