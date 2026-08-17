July Unemployment Slips On Rural Downtick; Urban Joblessness Rate Up Slightly

India's unemployment rate fell to 5.1% in July from 5.5% in June, primarily supported by a decline in rural joblessness, according to employment data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

The rural unemployment rate dropped to 4.5% in July from 5% in June, while the urban unemployment rate rose marginally to 6.7% from 6.6%.

The labour market also saw an improvement in participation, with the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) rising to 55.4% in July from 54.4% a month earlier.

The Worker Population Ratio (WPR) increased to 52.5% from 51.4% in June, indicating a rise in the share of the population engaged in work.

(This is a developing story)

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