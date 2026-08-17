Boltt Ace 5G And Evo: Launch Date, Expected Price, Features And Other Details

Fire-Boltt's smartphone brand, Boltt, is set to enter the Indian smartphone market with two new devices, the Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo 4G, on Aug. 25. The smartphones will be unveiled at 12 noon and will be sold through Flipkart, according to the company's live product listings and reports.

The company has not yet announced the final prices. However, earlier reports have placed the upcoming smartphones in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment, while a Smartprix report had indicated a target price range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. The final pricing is expected to be announced at launch.

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Boltt has confirmed several details ahead of the launch. According to Gadgets 360, the Ace 5G will feature a 64-megapixel primary rear camera, while the Evo 4G will carry a 50-megapixel primary camera. Both phones are also set to include AI-powered camera features and Google AI capabilities.

Battery performance is another focus. Boltt has confirmed that both smartphones will pack 6,000mAh batteries and support 18W charging. The company is also set to include an 18W charger in the box, according to FoneArena and TelecomTalk.

The two devices will differ mainly in connectivity, with the Ace positioned as a 5G smartphone and the Evo supporting 4G connectivity. Both are part of Fire-Boltt's expansion from its established wearable business into smartphones.

The company has previously said that the new Boltt range will focus on affordable pricing. The phones have also been shown with a 7.95mm-thin design, according to reports based on Boltt's official disclosures.

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The Ace 5G is expected to be available in Wine Red, while the Evo 4G has been shown in Arctic White.

With the launch just days away, details such as the final prices, RAM and storage configurations and complete specifications are expected to be announced on Aug. 25.

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