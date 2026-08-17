Google Pixel 11: How To Get The New Model Below Rs 80,000

Google has launched the Pixel 11 in India at a starting price of Rs 89,999, but buyers can bring the effective cost below Rs 80,000 through the company's launch offers. The biggest savings currently come from eligible credit card cashback and an exchange bonus available on the Google Store.

Google's official launch offer includes Rs 7,000 instant cashback on the Pixel 11 when purchased using an eligible credit card. The company is also offering a Rs 9,000 exchange bonus when buyers trade in an eligible older smartphone. Both offers are part of the Pixel 11 launch promotion.

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The Rs 7,000 cashback brings the effective price of the Rs 89,999 phone down to Rs 82,999. Buyers who also qualify for the Rs 9,000 exchange bonus can bring the effective cost down to Rs 73,999, before accounting for the actual trade-in value of the old phone.

However, the exchange bonus is separate from the trade-in value of the old device. Google says the bonus is additional value provided when an eligible device is exchanged. Therefore, the final amount a buyer pays will depend on the value assigned to the old smartphone, along with the applicable exchange terms.

Buyers without an eligible device for exchange can still claim the Rs 7,000 cashback, bringing the effective price to Rs 82,999, which remains above Rs 80,000.

Google is also offering up to 24 months of no-cost EMI on eligible credit card purchases of hardware products such as Pixel phones. Accessories such as watches and earbuds generally have shorter no-cost EMI tenures of up to 12 months.

However, EMI only spreads the payment over time and should not be considered an additional discount. Google's launch offers are time-limited, with the current promotion running until Aug. 31 for the cashback and exchange benefits, subject to eligibility and applicable terms.

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