Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Check Expected Date And Direct Link To Download Results

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, is set to release the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 shortly on its official portals. This announcement covers all students who sat for the compartmental and supplementary exams conducted between June 29 and July 7, 2026.

While an official announcement from the board is still pending, media reports from NDTV indicate that the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu is expected to declare the Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 around July 22, 2026.

Students can view the TNDGE HSE Results 2026 through the official board websites- tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to access the Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 will be provided here -> Direct Link

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: How To Download

Step 1: Navigate to the official TN Results portal – https://dge.tn.gov.in/.

Step 2: On the main page, click on the link titled ‘TN HSE(+2) Result 2026'.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the button that says ‘Obtain Marks' to access the TN Class 12 Result 2026.

Step 5: Download the TN HSE +2 marksheet.

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Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Important Information

The online marksheet is provisional, and students must collect the original certificate from their respective schools later. Eligible candidates can apply for higher education and professional courses. Students should save a PDF copy, keep printouts, verify subject-wise marks, total scores, and pass status, and report discrepancies immediately.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Main Exam 2026 Results

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 (HSE) main exam results were officially declared with a pass percentage of 95.20%. The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Board Exams 2026 were held from March 2 to March 26, 2026. A total of 827,475 students registered for the exam this year.

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