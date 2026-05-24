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Six Policemen Suspended Over Gelatin Sticks Recovery Before PM Modi's Bengaluru Visit

Bengaluru South district Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda suspended a sub-inspector, an assistant sub-inspector and four constables.

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Six Policemen Suspended Over Gelatin Sticks Recovery Before PM Modi's Bengaluru Visit
During an inspection, a police constable spotted gelatin sticks with circuit and timer.
(Photo: PTI)

Six policemen have been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty following the recovery of gelatin sticks ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Art of Living Centre on the outskirts of the city on May 10.

Bengaluru South district Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda suspended a sub-inspector, an assistant sub-inspector and four constables.

During an inspection, a police constable spotted gelatin sticks with circuit and timer.

Following the information, the National Investigation Agency swung into action and joined the probe.

ALSO READ: Marco Rubio Meets PM Modi To Discuss India-US Ties, Extends Trump's Invite To White House

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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