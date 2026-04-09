Sikkim Landslide: Indian Army Launches Operation Him Setu — What We Know So Far

The Indian Army has launched Operation Him Setu to rescue more than 1,000 tourists stranded in North Sikkim after a series of landslides and a bridge collapse cut off road access to Lachen, officials said on Thursday.

The rescue drive began on Wednesday and by Thursday, the Trishakti Corps had evacuated 135 tourists from the Lachen area, with priority given to people with medical emergencies.

The crisis began after a road section and a newly built bridge near Tarum Chu collapsed under the impact of heavy storms and snowfall. The bridge had been inaugurated in February and reportedly gave way within a month. The damage has severed the main connection between Lachen and Chungthang, leaving tourists and local people stranded in difficult high-altitude conditions.

The Army said its teams are working in harsh weather near the India-China border, where heavy snowfall has made the rescue operation difficult. To help the stranded people cross the damaged stretch, the Army has installed a walkable bridge at the collapse site. Officials also said that those evacuated are being taken onward to Gangtok, the state capital. Among those rescued was an 80-year-old ailing person as well.

"Trishakti Corps continues to spearhead evacuation efforts despite heavy snowfall and extreme weather. 135 tourists have been safely evacuated, with medical cases given priority," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The Border Roads Organisation is also working on snow removal and road restoration, while the civil administration is coordinating logistics and medical support. Officials said road connectivity for heavy vehicles remains blocked for now, and communication with part of Lachen has been cut off. Local reports said the region has been facing severe weather for several weeks, with persistent storms and frequent snowfall.

The Army said rescue teams will continue their efforts until all stranded tourists are safely evacuated.

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