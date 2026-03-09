Who Was Vallabh Maheshwari? Shakun Group MD Killed In BMW Crash On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Vallabh Maheshwari, the 62-year-old managing director (MD) of Shakun Group, was killed on Sunday after his BMW overturned on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway.

Maheshwari was travelling from Jaipur to Mathura on a religious visit when the luxury car reportedly lost control in the Raini police station limits at around 4 pm. According to police, the vehicle crashed through roadside barricades, crossed the central divider and slammed into the wall of a culvert.

Both Maheshwari and the driver were taken to Pinan Hospital following the crash and subsequently shifted to Harish Hospital in Alwar, where doctors confirmed Maheshwari had died.

Who Was Vallabh Maheshwari?

Vallabh Maheshwari spent over 32 years working in senior management and driving business growth across a range of sectors.

He developed a broad business portfolio under the Shakun banner, with interests ranging from advertising and infrastructure to hospitality and real estate.

Based in Jaipur, he held senior roles in a number of companies and contributed to ventures in fields such as advertising and media, infrastructure development, real estate, hospitality, and corporate governance.

As per an NDTV report, Maheshwari was associated with 12 firms when he died, including SGM Buildcon Private Ltd., Shakun Communication Infrastructure Private Ltd., Shakun Advertising Private Ltd., Manokamna Real Estate Private Ltd. and NS Publicity India Private Ltd.

Maheshwari was also connected with organisations including Roop Shakun Foundation, Shakun Buildhome Private Ltd. and Shakun Hotels and Resorts Private Ltd. He additionally served as a designated partner in Shakun Fort and Palace LLP and Shakun Realty LLP.

Earlier in his career, he had been associated with Sarvottam Buildhome Private Ltd. His work largely centred on overseeing business operations, corporate management and the expansion of various ventures.

Little is publicly known about Vallabh Maheshwari's immediate family, as the businessman largely kept his personal life out of the spotlight. However, several members of the extended Maheshwari family have been involved in running companies connected to the Shakun Group.

Reports suggest that Gokul Das Maheshwari serves as a key board member and co-director in several firms, including Shakun Hotels and Resorts Private Ltd. Krishan Das Maheshwari has also collaborated with Vallabh Maheshwari in hospitality and construction ventures.

