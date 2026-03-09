PM Modi Highlights STEM, Skill Development And Women's Participation In Post-Budget 2026 Webinar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed topics related to education, skill development, and university communities during a post-Budget webinar on March 9, 2026. The conversation centred around significant initiatives introduced in the Union Budget for 2026-27.

This event aims to unite policymakers, industry experts, educational leaders, startups, and students to explore paths for enhancing India's educational framework, skills development, and creative economy landscape.

Titled "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas - Realising the Aspirations of the People: Education, Skills, and University Communities," the webinar was being hosted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in partnership with the Department of Higher Education.

PM Modi emphasised STEM

He underscored the necessity for educational establishments to transcend mere theoretical instruction and guarantee that students acquire hands-on experience and skills pertinent to the changing economy. The prime minister stated that a heightened focus on STEM, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics , will be vital for nurturing a robust innovation ecosystem.

Modi also addressed the significance of fostering creativity and cutting-edge fields such as animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC), emphasizing that the government is providing assistance to these sectors as part of its initiatives to enhance India's digital economy.

Women's involvement in education and research

Modi emphasised the need for enhanced involvement of women in education and research. The prime minister asserted that the nation must persist in its efforts to empower women and create broader opportunities in academic and scientific arenas. He called upon institutions to foster innovation and inquiry among emerging scholars, highlighting that talent should be acknowledged and cultivated even in the most remote towns and villages.

The prime minister also identified new prospects in areas such as tourism and leisure, underscoring the importance of fortifying the tourism ecosystem to foster job creation and fresh sources of income.

Pointing to the significance of digital connectivity and community engagement, Modi expressed that joint efforts across various sectors will be crucial in realizing the ambition of a "Viksit Bharat" (developed India).

