Box Office Collection: The Kerala Story 2 Slows Down; Thaai Kizhavi Crosses Rs 40-Crore Mark

After 10 days at the box office, both films, The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond and Thaai Kizhavi, have now entered their 11th day of collection. The Kerala Story 2 has collected a total gross of Rs 38.48 crore, while Thaai Kizhavi has surpassed it and collected a total gross of Rs 40.57 crore.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, The Kerala Story 2 has collected Rs. 0.47 crore total net on its 11th day at the box office. As per Sacnilk, currently, there are a total of 2,966 shows running with an average occupancy of 5.9%. The movie had its first weekend collection as its second and third day at the box office with Rs 4.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 4.8 crore on its first Sunday.

The collection slowed down over the week but managed to pull back up over its second weekend collection. Though lower than its first weekend collection, it collected an impressive Rs 3.75 crore on its second Saturday and Rs 3.30 crore on its second Sunday. The total gross collection has been reported at Rs 38.48 crore, while the total net collection of the movie stands at Rs 33.32 crore.

With the majority of the shows running in Mumbai, about 663, followed by the National Capital Region at 565, it is yet to be seen if the film is gearing up for a slowed-down collection this week.

Thaai Kizhavi

The Sivakumar Murugesan-directed Tamil comedy drama film, Thaai Kizhavi, has collected Rs 0.38 crore total net on its 11th day. According to Sacnilk's numbers, there are currently 1,247 total shows with an average occupancy of 11.9%. The first weekend collection gave the movie its best collection yet with Rs 5 crore total net on its first Saturday and Rs 6.15 crore total net on its first Sunday.

However, after slowing down occasionally over the week, the collections have spiked up again over its second weekend. The second Saturday collected Rs 4.6 crore total net, while Sunday jumped to Rs 5 crore. Currently, the total gross collection has been reported as Rs. 40.57 crore, and the total net collection as Rs 35.78 crore so far.

Chennai is running the majority of its shows with about 434 shows, followed by Bengaluru with 232 shows.

With Thaai Kizhavi crossing the Rs. 40 crore total gross collection, it'd be interesting to see if it enters the Rs 50 crore club first too.

