Kuwait, Bahrain Activate Warning Sirens, Air Defences After Iran Attacks US Bases

Kuwait's air defences intercepted "hostile" aerial targets early Wednesday as Gulf military tensions spiked. While authorities withheld specific details on the incoming threats, neighbouring Bahrain immediately activated nationwide warning sirens and emergency protocols.

The escalation follows an announcement by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that it launched coordinated drone and missile attacks against US military positions. The strikes targeted the Ali Al Salem base in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain in retaliation for earlier American air operations in southern Iran.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed it had conducted what it termed "self-defence" strikes against Iranian targets earlier that day.

Iranian state media reported that the IRGC expanded its operations to target additional US installations, including the Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan. The IRGC claimed it struck four distinct locations within the base, allegedly hitting F-35 hangars and command centres, while warning of a "crushing and decisive" response to any further US actions.

ALSO READ: 'Strikes On Iran Will Be Very Strong, Powerful': Trump As US Responds To Helicopter Downing

A US official cited by Axios confirmed the multi-country assault, stating that at least four ballistic missiles and several drones were launched towards American positions across Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan, marking the first official confirmation of the coordinated Iranian attack, as per media reports.

The dangerous military back-and-forth follows acute regional instability triggered by the downing of a US Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump explicitly blamed Tehran for the incident, stating that the heavily armed aircraft was shot down by Iranian forces while conducting routine maritime patrols off the coast of Oman. Though both crew members were safely rescued from regional waters via a first-of-its-kind US Navy autonomous surface drone operation, President Trump quickly vowed an American response, declaring that the US "must, of necessity, respond to this attack."

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.