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TCS, Persistent Cushion Nifty IT Even As Infosys Drags Index After Anthropic's Fable Release

Anthropic's model launches have weighed on IT sentiment through 2026, with investors wary of AI-led disruption to the sector's labour-intensive services model.

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TCS, Persistent Cushion Nifty IT Even As Infosys Drags Index After Anthropic's Fable Release
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  • Tata Consultancy Services and Persistent Systems were the only gainers in the Nifty IT index
  • TCS rose 0.59% to Rs. 2,163.70, Persistent Systems gained 0.29% to Rs. 5,032.50
  • Infosys was the biggest loser, falling 1.52% to Rs. 1,162.40
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The Nifty IT index traded mixed on Wednesday, with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Persistent Systems Ltd. emerging as the only two gainers in the nine-stock pack, a day after Anthropic released Claude Fable 5, the first publicly available version of its Mythos-class AI model.

TCS rose 0.59% to Rs. 2,163.70, while Persistent Systems gained 0.29% to Rs. 5,032.50. The two advances stood against seven declines.

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Infosys Ltd. was the biggest drag on the index, falling 1.52% to Rs. 1,162.40. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. slipped 0.38%, while Tech Mahindra Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Mphasis Ltd., Coforge Ltd. and Wipro Ltd. declined between 0.1% and 0.3%.

Anthropic's model launches have weighed on IT sentiment through 2026, with investors wary of AI-led disruption to the sector's labour-intensive services model.

ALSO READ: Anthropic Releases Mythos-Like Model Without Cyber Capabilities

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