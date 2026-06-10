TCS, Persistent Cushion Nifty IT Even As Infosys Drags Index After Anthropic's Fable Release

The Nifty IT index traded mixed on Wednesday, with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Persistent Systems Ltd. emerging as the only two gainers in the nine-stock pack, a day after Anthropic released Claude Fable 5, the first publicly available version of its Mythos-class AI model.

TCS rose 0.59% to Rs. 2,163.70, while Persistent Systems gained 0.29% to Rs. 5,032.50. The two advances stood against seven declines.

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Infosys Ltd. was the biggest drag on the index, falling 1.52% to Rs. 1,162.40. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. slipped 0.38%, while Tech Mahindra Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Mphasis Ltd., Coforge Ltd. and Wipro Ltd. declined between 0.1% and 0.3%.

Anthropic's model launches have weighed on IT sentiment through 2026, with investors wary of AI-led disruption to the sector's labour-intensive services model.

ALSO READ: Anthropic Releases Mythos-Like Model Without Cyber Capabilities

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