Shaina NC Announces Daughter Shanaya Munot's Engagement To Bhavik Merchant

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC announced her daughter Shanaya Munot's engagement to Bhavik Merchant on Sunday. Sharing the news on social media, Shaina posted a picture of the couple on X and expressed her happiness on the occasion.

“On this auspicious occasion of Navratri, we are overjoyed to share that our precious daughter Shanaya Munot & Bhavik Merchant got engaged. With gratitude to God, blessings of our parents, family & friends - here's to togetherness, forever,” she wrote.

The engagement announcement comes during Navratri, an auspicious period marked by prayers, festivities and celebrations across the country. Shaina's post offered a glimpse into the family's joy as Shanaya and Bhavik embark on a new chapter in their lives.

Shaina Chudasama Munot is the National Secretary and National Spokesperson of the Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Her daughter, Shanaya Munot, is an entrepreneur. Meanwhile, her fiance, Bhavik Merchant is the founder of SwanSAT, the technology business of SwanCorp.

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