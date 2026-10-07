Security Scare At Narendra Modi Stadium: Bomb Threat Declared Hoax

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and several schools in the city received bomb threats on Wednesday, prompting authorities to send students home early and deploy police teams, fire department units and bomb disposal squads.

Most of the threats were directed at schools in the western part of the city. The threatening emails reportedly named 10 schools and also mentioned popular singer Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which is scheduled for next month, on November 21, according to reports.

ALSO READ: Smriti Mandhana Hails Harmanpreet Kaur, Begins New Era As India Captain

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Officials at the Narendra Modi Stadium said they received the bomb threat while the India U-19 and Australia U-19 teams were present at the venue. The two teams had been playing a youth Test at Ground 'A' of the stadium, with the match beginning on October 4.

Gujarat Cricket Association Secretary Anil Patel told NDTV that the association informed the local police and the cybercrime cell after receiving the threatening email. The two teams were not playing at the time the email was received, as the match had ended at 11:15 am IST. Both teams left the stadium after 1 pm IST.

According to police sources who spoke to NDTV, all the threatening emails carried a common warning that anyone travelling to Dosanjh's concert would not be safe.

Zydus School in Vejalpur, Bodakdev School for Children in Satellite, SGVP School in Chharodi, Sant Kabir School, and Asia School on Drive-In Road were among the educational institutions mentioned in the emails.

An inquiry into the threatening emails has been started by police and security services. At the sites where the threats were received, the authorities likewise increased security.

ALSO READ: 'History Will Be Kinder To You': Gautam Gambhir's Emotional Farewell To Ajit Agarkar After BCCI Exit

Rohit Chaudhary, who is the Ahmedabad District Education Officer, directed schools to notify their local police stations. Additionally, schools were instructed to evacuate pupils and turn them over to their parents while making sure the procedure was completed without creating a panic.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.