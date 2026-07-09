Are Schools, Colleges Closed In Palghar, Nashik And Mumbai? IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Rains

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and adjoining areas, forecasting moderate rainfall with heavy showers at isolated places, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not announced a fresh holiday for schools and colleges in Mumbai for today, July 9.

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The BMC has urged people not to rely on viral unverified social media messages or rumors claiming that schools have been closed and urged citizens to only follow official announcements.

Also, no official announcement declaring school holiday in Palghar and Nashik has been made.

Mumbai's suburban train services are operating normally, although authorities have advised commuters to monitor weather updates in case conditions worsen. The BMC has kept its emergency response machinery on alert and said that it is closely monitoring rainfall and waterlogging across the city.

The IMD's yellow alert indicates that residents should remain vigilant as adverse weather conditions, including heavy showers in isolated areas, may disrupt normal activities.

Schools in Mumbai had remained closed earlier this week due to extremely heavy rainfall and waterlogging, however, no new holiday announcements have yet been issued.

According to IMD rainfall data, Mumbai has witnessed exceptionally heavy rainfall during the first week of July, with the Santacruz observatory recording more than 1,000 mm of rain over seven days, surpassing the city's total rainfall for the entire month of July last year, The Times of India reported.

Authorities have advised parents, students and residents to keep track of official announcements from the BMC, district administrations and educational institutions, as weather conditions and advisories may change depending on the intensity of rainfall.

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