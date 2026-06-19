SBI PO Notification 2026: SBI Recruitment For 1500 Vacancies Out @sbi.co.in; Direct Link And How To Apply

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Notification 2026 on its official site, sbi.co.in. This announcement was made yesterday, June 18, 2026.

The recruitment procedure includes a preliminary examination, main examination, psychometric test, group exercise and interview.

SBI PO Recruitment 2026: Age and Eligibility Criteria

Candidates wishing to apply must possess a bachelor's degree from a recognised institution. Those in their final year are also eligible to apply. Applicants should be between the ages of 21 and 30. Age relaxation is granted for candidates belonging to reserved categories in accordance with governmental regulations.

SBI PO Vacancy 2026

Out of the total 1500 vacancies declared, 1446 are regular positions (588 for UR, 144 for EWS, 390 for OBC, 216 for SC, and 108 for ST), while the remaining 54 are backlog positions (18 in SC and 36 in ST).

ALSO READ: Planning Engineering Admissions? Check IIRF's Top 10 Private Colleges For 2026

SBI PO Notification 2026: Direct Link To Apply

Candidates who wish to apply for the mentioned vacancies can access this direct link for more details - > Direct Link

SBI PO Notification 2026: How To Apply On SBI

Step 1 – Navigate to the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

Step 2 – Click on the “Careers” section located at the bottom of the homepage.

Step 3 – Proceed to “Current Openings” to check recruitment announcements.

Step 4 – Choose the “Recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) 2026” link and review the details.

Step 5 – Click on “Apply Online” and complete the registration process.

Step 6 – Fill out the application form with your personal and educational information.

Step 7 – Upload necessary documents such as your photograph, signature, and certificates.

Step 8 – Make the application fee payment through online payment options.

Step 9 – Carefully review the form and submit it.

Step 10 – Download the confirmation page and print it for future reference.

ALSO READ: 'Ensure Necessary Measures Are In Place': Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Preparedness For NEET UG Re-Exam

Applicants are urged to examine the eligibility criteria before submitting their applications to prevent disqualification in the later phases of the hiring procedure.

SBI PO Key Recruitment Dates

Important Events Dates Commencement of online registration of application 18/06/2026 Closure of registration of application 08/07/2026 Closure for editing application details 08/07/2026 Last date for printing your application 23/07/2026 Online Fee Payment 18/06/2026 to 08/07/2026

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.