Planning Engineering Admissions? Check IIRF's Top 10 Private Colleges For 2026

The International Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has published its yearly list of the Top 10 private engineering colleges in India for 2026. This ranking holds significance for those students seeking high-quality technical education beyond the realm of government-funded institutions.

BITS Pilani, the esteemed Birla Institute of Technology and Science located in Rajasthan, has clinched the top spot. Renowned for its high academic standards and robust industry ties, the institute leads the ranking.

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Tamil Nadu boasts a notable representation in the upper echelons, with SRM Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai securing the second position and Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Vellore occupying third place. Both institutions are favoured by engineering hopefuls for their contemporary campuses and research resources.

The fourth position is held by Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) in Karnataka, recognized as one of the oldest private universities in the nation. Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology in Patiala, Punjab is rated fifth. Dhirubhai Ambani University in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, has achieved the sixth rank, marking the presence of a newer establishment in the elite category.

International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad in Telangana stands in seventh place. The eighth position sees a tie between two universities in Uttar Pradesh: Shiv Nadar Deemed to be University in Dadri and KIET Deemed To Be University in Ghaziabad. IIIT Bengaluru in Karnataka is ninth on the list, while Birla Institute of Technology Mesra in Jharkhand wraps up the rankings at 10th.

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IIRF Top 10 Private Engineering Colleges In India 2026

1. Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (Rajasthan)

2. SRM Institute of Science and Technology (Chennai, Tamil Nadu)

3. Vellore Institute of Technology (Vellore, Tamil Nadu)

4. Manipal Academy of Higher Education (Karnataka)

5. Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Punjab)

6. Dhirubhai Ambani University (Gujarat)

7. International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (Telangana)

8 (Tie). Shiv Nadar Deemed to be University (Uttar Pradesh)

8 (Tie). KIET Deemed To Be University (Uttar Pradesh)

9. International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (Karnataka)

10. Birla Institute of Technology Mesra (Jharkhand)

The IIRF ranking aids students in making educated decisions by showcasing the leading performers nationwide. In recent years, private colleges have experienced substantial growth, with many now rivalling the top IITs and NITs in terms of facilities, teaching staff, and employment prospects.

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