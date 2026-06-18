'Ensure Necessary Measures Are In Place': Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Preparedness For NEET UG Re-Exam

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday reviewed preparations for the NEET UG re-examination slated for June 21 and instructed all authorities concerned to put in place adequate measures to ensure the test is conducted in a fair, transparent and seamless manner.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Education, state governments, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and higher education institutions.

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School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar, Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi and NTA Director General Abhishek Singh were also present.

During the review, Pradhan stressed the need to maintain the highest standards of integrity, transparency and efficiency in the examination process.

He asked authorities to remain vigilant and fully prepared, while ensuring that candidates are able to take the examination in a stress-free environment.

On this occasion, the minister said officers designated by the Ministry of Education would be deployed across states to coordinate activities related to the re-examination and report to a central command centre headed by the NTA Director General. He also urged state government nodal officers to provide all necessary facilities to students appearing for the test.

Sanjay Kumar emphasised that candidates should be provided adequate support, including proper seating arrangements and drinking water at examination centres.

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Vineet Joshi highlighted the importance of proactive coordination, timely dissemination of instructions and strict adherence to prescribed protocols in the run-up to the examination.

NTA Director General Abhishek Singh said the agency was working closely with district-level coordination committees, police departments and intelligence agencies to ensure the smooth conduct of the re-examination.

The meeting reviewed examination preparedness, security arrangements, logistics, grievance redressal mechanisms and compliance with examination guidelines.

A total of 222 participants attended the hybrid meeting, with states and institutions assuring full cooperation for the successful conduct of the examination.

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