NEET UG 2026: NTA Allows Candidates To Download Admit Cards Without Bank Detail Verification

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has relaxed the admit card download process for candidates appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026, allowing them to access their hall tickets without first completing bank account verification linked to examination fee refunds.

The decision comes after the agency received multiple requests from candidates who reported difficulties in filling or confirming their bank account details and sought direct access to their admit cards. Several students also complained of technical glitches, slow website performance and confusion regarding the verification process ahead of the examination scheduled for 21st June, 2026.

In an official notification, NTA stated that candidates can now download their admit cards by logging into the official NEET website and choosing one of two options. They may either download the admit card immediately and complete the review and confirmation of their bank details later, or first verify their banking information for fee refunds before proceeding to download the hall ticket.

ALSO READ: 19-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Coimbatore Days Before Re-exam

The agency clarified that candidates who choose to postpone bank detail verification will still be able to review, update and confirm their account information through a dedicated correction facility. The refund process will remain unaffected, provided the required details are submitted within the prescribed timeline.

NTA released NEET UG 2026 admit cards on 14th June, 2026. According to the agency, nearly 16 lakh candidates have already downloaded their hall tickets successfully. The revised process has been introduced to ensure that no candidate faces inconvenience in accessing the admit card due to pending bank verification issues.

The agency advised candidates to download their admit cards only through the official NEET portal using their login credentials. Students facing difficulties have been asked to contact the NTA helpdesk or email the agency for assistance.

Candidates have also been advised to regularly visit the official NTA and NEET websites for the latest updates and examination-related announcements ahead of the NEET UG 2026 examination on 21st June.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.