Rs 65,000 Hospital Bill For Food Poisoning Goes Viral

A hospital bill of more than Rs 65,000 for treatment related to acute food poisoning at a reputed Gurgaon hospital has gone viral on social media, reigniting concerns around rising healthcare costs and medical inflation in India.

The post was shared on X by Abhimanyu Mittal, who describes himself as a cricket enthusiast, passionate swimmer and traveller. Alongside an image of the bill, Mittal wrote:

“Rs 65k for acute food poisoning at a well-known Gurgaon hospital. At this point, medical inflation is scarier than the illness itself. ???? Health insurance is no longer a ‘good to have' — it's survival planning.”

The attached bill showed total charges exceeding Rs 65,000, including Rs 37,500 towards room charges, along with lab fees, pharmacy expenses, consultant charges and other miscellaneous costs.

The post triggered a wave of reactions from users on X, many of whom highlighted the growing burden of healthcare expenses on middle-class households.

One user wrote: “Health insurance is slowly becoming a necessity for survival, not just a financial product anymore.”

Another user took a swipe at hospital billing practices, commenting: “They are very generous and forgot to add Remaining Charges, Residual Charges, Outcome charges, implications charges, Calculation Charges, AI billing, battery and Power Charges, cleaning and Hygiene charges. Big discount.”

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A separate post questioned the affordability of insurance coverage itself. “Health insurance has become a joke for the middle class. They can't even afford the premium for a policy of Rs 1 crore, and any policy below this sum insured doesn't cover everything,” the user wrote.

Some users also pointed specifically to the room tariff mentioned in the bill. “Rs 37500 for room charges. Did you opt for a super deluxe room,” another user commented.

The viral post comes amid increasing public discussion around medical inflation, rising insurance premiums and the affordability of quality healthcare in urban India.

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