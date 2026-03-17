Ramadan Timings: Check March 18 Sehri, Iftar Timings In Your City

The holy month of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, started in India on Feb. 19. For the Muslim community, this is the holy month for fasting, prayer and reflection. It is considered one of the most auspicious times of the year.

During Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, Muslims commemorate the revelation of the Qur'an. It represents discipline and gratitude. The month of Ramadan begins with the sighting of the crescent moon, which is usually first seen in the Gulf countries. After that, the holy period begins a day later in India and other nearby regions.

During this holy period, Muslims observe fast from dawn to dusk. The observers begin their day with Sehri, the pre-fast meal, and follow it with Iftar to break fast after sunset. The Iftar meal usually begins with dates and water.

The timings for Sehri and Iftar depend on sunrise and sunset. Let us take a look at the timings for multiple regions in India for March 18.

Timings For Iftar Across Major Cities In India On March 18

New Delhi: 05:08 a.m. (Sehri); 06:32 p.m. (Iftar)

Mumbai: 05:23 a.m. (Sehri); 06:53 p.m. (Iftar)

Kolkata: 04:27 a.m. (Sehri); 05:48 p.m. (Iftar)

Bengaluru: 05:14 a.m. (Sehri); 06:31 p.m. (Iftar)

Chennai: 05:04 a.m. (Sehri); 06:20 p.m. (Iftar)

Hyderabad: 05:16 a.m. (Sehri); 06:38 p.m. (Iftar)

Lucknow: 04:55 a.m. (Sehri); 06:17 p.m. (Iftar)

Jaipur: 05:15 a.m. (Sehri); 06:38 p.m. (Iftar)

Bhopal: 05:11 a.m. (Sehri); 06:32 p.m. (Iftar)

Ramadan Significance

Usually lasting for 29 to 30 days, Muslims mark the grand celebrations of Eid al-Fitr, an important Islamic festival, at the end of Ramadan. Also, it is said that this was the time when the holy Qur'an was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.

Also Read: Eid ul-Fitr 2026 On March 19 Or 20? When India, Saudi Arabia, UAE Will Celebrate Eid

During this time, they observe fast, prepare special meals, seek Allah's blessings. Further, they reflect on the Prophet's teachings and look forward to spending time with their family and friends.

Also Read: Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Date: When Is Eid Moon Sighting In Saudi Arabia, India And UAE? Check Details

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