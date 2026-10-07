Pune Railway Update: These Train Services To Be Short-Terminated & Originated On October 11

Several train services on the Pune route are set to undergo operational changes on October 11, with some services to be short-terminated or short-originated, meaning that they will not operate over their full scheduled route on the affected journey, according to an advisory issued by the divisional railway manager, Mumbai Central Railway.

The advisory comes ami infrastructure related work on the Pune-Hadapsar section, where Central Railway has been undertaking major engineering, signalling, telecommunications and overhead equipment works.

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According to the DRM Mumbai Central Railway update, passengers should expect changes to the operation of certain train services on October 11, including services that will not complete their scheduled routes.

A train being short-terminated means that it will end its journey at a station before its scheduled destination, while a short-originated train begins its journey from a station different from its scheduled originating station. Passengers travelling on the affected services may therefore have to make alternative arrangements depending on the revised termination or originating point.

Central Railway has undertaken several infrastructure projects in the Pune region in recent months. The work has included engineering, signalling, telecommunications and overhead equipment related activities, particularly around the Pune-Hadapsar-Ghorpadi section.

The railway infrastructure work is also connected with the development and commissioning of a third railway line between Hadapsar and Ghorpadi according to earlier reports on the Central Railways work in the Pune division.

Such infrastructure blocks can require temporary changes to operations, including cancellations, diversions, rescheduling, regulation and short termination or origination of services.

The October 11 changes are particularly important for passengers whose journeys involve Pune, as a short-terminated service may not reach the station mentioned on the passenger's original itinerary. Similarly, passengers scheduled to board a short-originated train from its usual starting station may have to travel to the revised originating station to continue their journey.

Railway passengers are advised to check the latest status of their train before leaving for the station, particularly if they are travelling on October 11.

The Indian Railways passenger enquiry system provides information on train schedules and running status, while temporary changes announced by the railway authorities should be checked against the latest operational advisory.

The changes announced for October 11 are temporary and relate to the specified railway operations and infrastructure requirements according to the DRM Mumbai Central Railway update.

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