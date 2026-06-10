Pune Municipal Corporation Gets Bomb Threat Via Email, Searches Underway

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters and the mayor's office were evacuated on Wednesday following a bomb threat received via email, according to civic officials. All officers and staff members were safely evacuated from the building while local police cordoned off the area to establish a secure perimeter. The law enforcement teams, working in tandem with emergency response units, took immediate control of the site.

As a precautionary measure, the civic administration immediately cleared the entire main building and launched a comprehensive search operation with the assistance of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) to secure the premises and locate any suspicious items.

"The PMC's main office and the mayor's office received an email threatening a bomb blast. The entire main building has been evacuated and a thorough search is being carried out by the bomb detection squad," a PMC official, quoted by The Economic Times, said.

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In response to the ongoing threat, authorities have strictly restricted all public entry to the civic premises while the bomb detection squad, alongside a specialised dog squad, conducts a systematic sweep of the building. Simultaneously, the cybercrime branch has launched an investigation to trace the digital origin of the threat email. Emphasising public safety, local authorities have urged citizens to remain calm and refrain from spreading or believing unverified rumours while the security sweep and investigation are completed, reported Pune Mirror.

The civic headquarters will remain completely closed to employees and visitors until security agencies complete their sweeping operation and officially declare the premises safe, with entry to the PMC property prohibited until further orders. In addition to the ongoing building search, civic officials confirmed that security has been heavily stepped up across the entire site while specialised digital forensic teams continue to examine the contents of the threat email.

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