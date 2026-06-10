'2 Hours To Travel 5 Km': Hyderabad Rains Trigger Massive Waterlogging, Traffic Jams; Two Killed

At least two people were electrocuted and severe traffic gridlock paralysed major transit corridors across Hyderabad as the onset of the southwest monsoon brought widespread, heavy rainfall across Telangana.

The fatalities were reported from the Old City's Bandlaguda area near Mylardevpally, where strong winds are believed to have snapped live electric wires from a pole. The cables fell into a waterlogged street, and two youths were electrocuted after stepping out of an auto-rickshaw and coming into contact with the submerged live wire.

Emergency services rushed to the spot, while authorities have been urged to inspect vulnerable electrical infrastructure to prevent further incidents.

Following the tragic incident, local MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi met with the victims' family members to offer his condolences and assured them that he would directly pursue the matter with the concerned authorities to ensure swift assistance.

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In the wake of the fatalities, municipal and state authorities have been advised to conduct immediate, urgent inspections of all electrical installations.

The heavy spell of rain caused widespread disruption across Hyderabad, with low-lying and residential areas inundated and major roads submerged. Motorists were stranded for hours, with commuters reporting travel times of up to two hours to cover just five kilometres in several parts of the city.

Several X users also posted videos of waterlogged roads and traffic.

"It took me 2 hours and 20 minutes to travel 5 km from Jubilee Hills Checkpost to IKEA today," said an X user.

Emergency response teams from the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and municipal corporations were deployed across the city to monitor vulnerable low-lying areas, clear severely waterlogged roads, and actively address public distress complaints following the heavy monsoon downpour.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that weather conditions remain highly favourable for the further intensification of monsoon activity across Telangana over the coming days. In response to the strengthening storm systems, meteorologists have placed several districts under a 'yellow alert', warning local administrative bodies and residents to prepare for heavy rainfall, frequent thunderstorms, dangerous lightning strikes, and high-velocity gusty winds.

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