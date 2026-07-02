Pune Bizman Murder: Siya Goyal's Father Refuses To Speak About Killing, Says He Doesn't Have Strength To Talk

Praveen Goyal, the father of Siya Goyal, who is one of the accused in the murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal, said on Wednesday that he was not in a condition to speak about the case, citing health reasons.

Speaking to ANI, after the police visited his residence, Praveen Goyal said he did not meet the police officers during their visit at his residence and was not questioned about anything.

"The police had come to the house today but I did not meet anyone. They did their work and were here for around 30-45 minutes. The doctor has advised me to take rest. My health is down. I do not want to speak about this case. I do not have the strength for it. The police did not ask me anything," Praveen said.

ALSO READ: Pune Bizman Murder: Siya Goyal Wanted To Leave 'Boyfriend' Chetan? Brother Makes Big Claim

The remarks come as the Pune police continue their investigation into the murder of Ketan Agarwal. Police have been questioning people that are linked to the case and collecting evidence as part of their investigation process.

According to Goyal, the officers stayed at his residence for around 30- 45 minutes before heading out. He said he did not interact with the officers and was not asked any questions.

The case has attracted widespread attention after police alleged that Ketan was murdered during a visit to Lohagad Fort. Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary have been arrested in connection with the case, and the police authorities have described the crime as a planned act.

Police are yet to issue any statement on the purpose of their visit to Goyal's residence. The investigation is continuing, and police are expected to carry out further questioning as they gather more evidence. More details are likely to emerge as the probe progresses.

ALSO READ: Pune Bizman Murder: Siya Goyal's 'Boyfriend' Chetan May Undergo 'Gait Analysis' - All You Need To Know

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.