'Public Service Is Biggest Test Of Good Governance': PM Modi On 12-Year Milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his 12th consecutive year in office on Wednesday with a reflective post on X, invoking ancient Sanskrit scripture to underline his philosophy of governance as he crossed the milestone of becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister.

Posting in Hindi alongside a Sanskrit verse from the Subhashitam, a classical collection of aphoristic Sanskrit wisdom, PM Modi wrote: "Public service is the biggest test of good governance. Only a person who works continuously with humility, dedication and sense of duty earns the trust of the people."

The Sanskrit verse he quoted translates to: "A people's representative who regards service as a sacred duty, works tirelessly for the welfare of the people, ensures their security and well-being through good governance and remains dedicated to the progress of society with humility, self-discipline and a commitment to development, truly earns the trust of the people, honour, recognition and prosperity."

The post, was accompanied by a visual rendering of the verse in the style of classical Indian manuscript art, underlining the PM's recurring use of India's civilisational heritage as a political and philosophical touchstone.

PM Modi crossed the 4,399-day mark in office on Wednesday, surpassing the record previously held by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who served continuously until his death in May 1964.

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PM Modi has led the Bharatiya Janata Party to three successive general election victories, in 2014, 2019, and 2024, governing with a parliamentary majority in each term.

The milestone drew congratulations from world leaders and international figures throughout the day. Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Disanayaka described it as "a testament to the trust and confidence that the people of the world's largest democracy have repeatedly placed" in Modi's leadership.

US Senator John Cornyn credited Modi with lifting 250 million people out of poverty and called his tenure "nothing short of transformational."

BJP units across the country, including Delhi Pradesh, marked the occasion with banners and public celebrations.

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