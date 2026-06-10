Dubai Introduces 48-Hour Tourist Visa Processing For International Travellers

International travellers can now obtain a 30-day or 60-day single-entry tourist visa to Dubai within 48 working hours of completing the required application procedures, according to the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA). The authority stated that the streamlined process is part of Dubai's ongoing efforts to simplify entry requirements for international visitors, ensuring fast visa issuance once all required documentation has been successfully submitted.

In an official social media post, the GDRFA announced that applicants can apply for the tourist visa through accredited tour offices, which utilise simplified and accelerated procedures to ensure a seamless travel experience.

To initiate the process, travellers must submit a personal photograph, a valid passport copy and, depending on their nationality, a national identity card from their home country, after which the application is processed within a short period.

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This initiative forms part of Dubai's ongoing strategy to cement its position as a leading global tourism destination by expanding digital services and simplifying the visitor journey from application to arrival, in line with the emirate's rapidly growing travel sector.

Underscoring this drive to accelerate entry procedures, representatives from accredited tourism offices noted that applications are frequently approved within hours of meeting all requirements, with some visitors receiving their visas in as little as two to three hours, as per media reports.

To apply for a Dubai tourist visa, travellers can submit applications through licensed travel agencies, UAE hotel partners, official visa portals or national carriers. Visa fees vary based on nationality, processing speed, service provider charges and extension options.

Typically, a 30-day single-entry visa costs between $90 and $150, while a 60-day visa ranges from $150 to $250. These diverse channels and flexible pricing structures are designed to accommodate varying traveller needs while maintaining the emirate's commitment to a highly accessible and streamlined entry process.

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