BJP Strengthens Footprint Across India with More ‘Double-Engine’ States - Check Full List

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has further strengthened its “double-engine” pitch across India, tightening its grip not only in states where it already rules but also by adding major wins in West Bengal and Assam in the 2026 Assembly elections. The latest electoral gains have widened the party's national footprint and underlined its expanding dominance in state politics.

In West Bengal, the BJP scripted one of its biggest political breakthroughs by winning 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly, ending the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule.

The result marked a historic shift in the state's political landscape, with the BJP emerging as the ruling party for the first time in Bengal. In Assam, the BJP-led NDA also returned to power with a strong mandate of 102 seats with the alliance crossing the majority mark.

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BJP's Current Footprint

At present, BJP-ruled states and key BJP-led administrations continue to include Arunachal Pradesh under Pema Khandu, Assam under Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chhattisgarh under Vishnu Deo Sai, and Delhi under Rekha Gupta.

Goa under Pramod Sawant, Gujarat under Bhupendra Patel, Haryana under Nayab Singh Saini, Madhya Pradesh under Mohan Yadav, Maharashtra under Devendra Fadnavis, and several other states where the party governs either directly or through alliance partners. Along with Sikkim under Prem Singh Tamang & Nagaland under Neiphiu Rio.

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The party's “double engine” pitch shows the advantage of having the same party in power at both the centre and the state, a message BJP leaders routinely use to promise faster development and administrative coordination.

The latest victories in Bengal and Assam are expected to add fresh momentum to that narrative, especially as the BJP looks to consolidate its influence in eastern and northeastern India. With new chief ministers in place across multiple states and a decisive win in Bengal, the party's list of BJP-led governments now reflects a broader and more geographically diverse political reach than before

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