PM Modi To Visit Chennai On Oct. 11 For Inaugurating Infra Projects: Full List

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chennai on October 11 to lay the foundation stone of, inaugurate and dedicate development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore, covering metro rail, highways, railways, ports, petroleum and education sectors.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, built at a cost of around Rs 4,900 crore. The corridor features a 3.7-km double-decker structure and advanced signalling systems designed to support driverless operations. It is expected to reduce travel time and improve connectivity between Chennai's western suburbs and the city centre.

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Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for National Highway projects worth around Rs 3,700 crore. These include the 36-km, four-laned Vadugapatti-Therkuvenganallur section of NH-744 and the 30-km Madurai Ring Road section of NH-744A. He will lay the foundation stone for the four-lane Thiruvarur Bypass on NH-83 to ease congestion and improve regional connectivity.

Railway projects worth over Rs 750 crore will also be dedicated to the nation. These include the Karaikal-Peralam railway line, three rail flyovers in and around Coimbatore, and five redeveloped Amrit Stations at Palani, Vellore Cantonment, Ambasamudram, Paramakkudi and Namakkal.

In the maritime sector, the Prime Minister will inaugurate infrastructure projects at Chennai Port, including a paved storage yard, four export-import godowns, an upgraded cruise terminal and a Seafarers Club. At V.O. Chidambaranar Port, eight major projects will strengthen cargo and container handling, logistics and cleaner maritime energy infrastructure.

He will also inaugurate Coal Berth-3 at Kamarajar Port and lay the foundation stone for capital dredging works for its Container Terminal Phase-I, Stage-II.

Modi will lay the foundation stone for a Rs 1,620-crore Group II/III Lube Oil Base Stocks project at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited's Manali Refinery. With a planned capacity of 270,000 tonnes annually, the project aims to support domestic production of premium-quality lubricants.

"Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre (SGBC) at IIT Madras. He will also launch its pioneering global scientific mission to map more than 100 human brains into three-dimensional atlases at cellular resolution, across the human lifespan – from the foetal stage to old age. Prime Minister will also release C-STROKE, a one-of-its-kind human ischaemic stroke atlas. Featuring over 1,000 annotated microscopic sections from a stroke-affected brain, the atlas will help researchers worldwide identify novel therapeutic targets," as per the details mentioned by PMIndia website.

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During the visit, Modi will perform darshan and pooja at Jalakandeswarar Temple and attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Chennai.

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