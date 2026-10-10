25,000 Cops, Metro Curbs, Travel Advisory: Delhi Under Thick Security Blanket Ahead Of CJP Protest

Around 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across Delhi ahead of a proposed protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, October 10, after police denied permission for the gathering. Entry and exit restrictions have been imposed at 45 Delhi Metro stations, while police have increased surveillance at the capital's borders, railway stations, bus terminals and other sensitive locations.

The proposed demonstration targets Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, used for voter registration.

Personnel have been deployed to prevent protesters from gathering at Jantar Mantar without permission and to maintain law and order amid concerns over large-scale mobilisation. More than 120 companies of Central Armed Police Forces are expected to assist Delhi Police. Mock drills have been conducted at several locations to assess preparedness.

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The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones, monitored by senior officers, including joint commissioners, deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners. Special commissioners heading various units are also monitoring developments.

Metro Restrictions And Rail Disruptions

Entry and exit gates at 45 Metro stations were closed from Friday night. The affected stations include Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Janpath, Supreme Court, ITO and Kashmere Gate, along with several stations in south and north-east Delhi.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said the restrictions would remain in place on Saturday until further notice. Interchange facilities will remain available at the affected stations, except New Delhi, where interchange restrictions will also apply.

Several trains scheduled to arrive at or depart from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm have reportedly been cancelled. Police said passengers with valid train tickets would be allowed to travel, while action would be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt law and order. Commuters have been advised to check official announcements and plan their journeys accordingly.

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Border Checks And Online Monitoring Stepped Up

Police have increased vehicle checks and surveillance at Delhi's borders. Hotels, guest houses, lodges and dharamshalas are also being checked, with additional vigilance at bus terminals and other transit points. Authorities are monitoring social media for efforts to mobilise people for the protest. More than 200 content creators are reportedly under scrutiny over posts and messages linked to the proposed gathering.

Liquor shops across Delhi will remain closed on Saturday as a precaution. Police are also issuing appeals through religious places, urging people to maintain peace and cooperate with authorities. Police said personnel would remain deployed throughout Saturday to monitor crowd movements, prevent traffic obstructions and respond to attempts to breach barricades.

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