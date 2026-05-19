Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again, Fuel To Get Costlier By 90 Paise Per Litre

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, marking the second increase in fuel rates in less than a week. In the national capital, petrol now costs Rs 98.64 per litre, up from Rs 97.77, while diesel prices climbed to Rs 91.58 per litre from Rs 90.67, as per industry sources to PTI.

The latest hike follows a sharp Rs 3 per litre increase implemented on Friday.

In Delhi, petrol is now priced at Rs 98.64 per litre, up by 87 paise, while diesel costs Rs 91.58 per litre after a hike of 91 paise. Mumbai saw petrol prices rise by 91 paise to Rs 107.59 per litre, with diesel up 94 paise at Rs 94.08 per litre.

Kolkata recorded the steepest increase in petrol prices, which climbed 96 paise to Rs 109.70 per litre, while diesel prices there rose by 94 paise to Rs 96.07 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices increased by 82 paise to Rs 104.49 per litre, and diesel rose by 86 paise to Rs 96.11 per litre.

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