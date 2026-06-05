Patna Coaching Centre Firing Case Takes New Turn; FIR Registered Against Khan Sir

In a fresh development in the controversy surrounding the alleged firing incident at educator Khan Sir's coaching institute in Patna, police have registered an FIR against him and launched efforts to trace him as part of an ongoing investigation.

The action follows after a video surfaced during the ongoing probe purportedly showing two security guards associated with Khan Global Studies (KGS) firing shots during the incident.

The case has been filed at Kadamkuan Police Station under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25(9), 27 and 35 of the Arms Act.

Khan Sir, has maintained that the firing was carried out by guards in self-defence amid unrest outside the institute.

He said he was unaware of the FIR but would cooperate fully with the investigation.

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According to police, the FIR was registered based on viral videos, evidence collected during the probe and reports of violence at the coaching centre.

Investigators are examining the circumstances that led to the confrontation and identifying those responsible.

The incident is believed to have stemmed from tensions between KGS and a rival coaching institute after a banner featuring Roshan Anand, director of Gyan Bindu Coaching Centre, was allegedly torn down.

The dispute reportedly escalated into stone-pelting, vandalism and the assault of a security guard at the KGS campus.

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Police said a group of around 15-20 people vandalised the institute premises, while CCTV footage and other evidence are being analysed to establish the sequence of events.

Two security guards linked to KGS have already been detained after investigators verified a video allegedly showing aerial firing.

The weapons used have been seized and sent for forensic examination.

Meanwhile, three individuals, including the director of a rival coaching institute, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Rival coaching representatives have also accused Khan Sir of orchestrating the incident, allegations that remain under investigation.

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