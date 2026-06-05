Tata Communications Reports Fire At New Delhi Premises, No Casualties Reported

Tata Communications Ltd. on Thursday reported a fire incident at a leased premises in New Delhi, stating that the blaze has been brought under control and that no loss of life has been reported.

According to an exchange filing, the incident occurred in the early hours of the morning at Next-Gen Tower in Greater Kailash-1, New Delhi, where a company has leased premises within the facility. Tata Communications said it has activated its business continuity protocols to ensure uninterrupted services and minimise disruption for customers served from the data centre located at the site.

"The fire has been brought under control with the efforts of firefighters, without any loss of life," the company said in its filing, adding that it continues to monitor the situation and will provide further updates as necessary.

The incident marks the second fire-related event involving a Tata Group company in the past two days.

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According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call regarding the fire was received at approximately 2:47 a.m. from the Tata Communications office located opposite Savitri Cinema in Greater Kailash. Following the alert, 11 fire tenders were rushed to the location to contain the blaze.

Fire officials said the flames were confined to the battery room on the third floor of the multi-storey building and affected an area of around 200 square feet. The building comprises a ground floor and five upper floors.

While no civilian injuries or casualties were reported, two firefighters sustained burn injuries to their hands while carrying out firefighting operations. They were subsequently shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment.

The company said it promptly implemented business continuity measures to maintain service delivery from the affected data centre facility. Such protocols are designed to reroute operations and safeguard critical telecommunications and digital infrastructure services in the event of unforeseen disruptions.

Tata Communications is a major provider of digital infrastructure, cloud, connectivity, and data centre services, making uninterrupted operations crucial for enterprise and institutional customers.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire. Investigations are expected to be carried out to ascertain the source of the incident and assess any potential damage to infrastructure within the facility.

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