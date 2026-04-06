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Parliament Rejects Opposition Move To Unseat CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Opposition's push to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar stalls as Om Birla and C. P. Radhakrishnan reject impeachment notices citing procedural scrutiny.

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Parliament Rejects Opposition Move To Unseat CEC Gyanesh Kumar
The Opposition has accused the poll body, under Kumar, of favouring the ruling BJP, particularly in the ongoing revision of electoral rolls.
(Photo: NDTV)

In a significant development, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Monday refused to admit separate notices submitted by Opposition members seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

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The Opposition had moved motions in both Houses, levelling serious allegations against Kumar, including “partisan and discriminatory conduct in office”, “deliberate obstruction of investigation of electoral fraud” and “mass disenfranchisement”.

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However, in separate notifications, both the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman declined to admit the motions filed under Article 324(5) of the Constitution and related legal provisions.

“After due consideration of the notice of Motion and a careful and objective assessment of all relevant aspects and issues involved, the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, in exercise of the powers vested to him under Section 3 of the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, has refused to admit the said notice of Motion,” a notification issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretary General said.

The notice, dated March 12, 2026, had been signed by 63 members of the Rajya Sabha.

A similar communication from the Lok Sabha Secretariat said a motion signed by 130 MPs was also rejected.

“After due consideration of the notice of Motion and a careful and objective assessment of all relevant aspects and issues involved therein, the Speaker, Lok Sabha, in exercise of the powers vested to him under Section 3 of the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, has refused to admit the said notice of Motion,” the notification stated.

The Opposition has accused the poll body, under Kumar, of favouring the ruling BJP, particularly in the ongoing revision of electoral rolls. 

They claim the exercise could lead to voter exclusion and benefit the ruling party.

Under the Constitution, the removal of a Chief Election Commissioner follows a process similar to that of a Supreme Court or High Court judge, requiring proof of “misbehaviour or incapacity” through a rigorous parliamentary procedure.

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