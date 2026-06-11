'No Deadline Or Pressure': Air India Promises Open-Ended Final Settlements For AI171 Families

Air India has said families affected by the AI171 crash will face no deadline or pressure while considering final compensation offers, as the airline begins the next phase of settlements after completing most interim payments.

The airline said it has started engaging with families regarding final compensation and emphasised that they would be given adequate time to evaluate and respond to settlement proposals.

"With most of the interim payments having been disbursed, Air India has begun the process for final compensation and is engaging with families. Families or individuals have absolutely no deadline or pressure to accept our offer within a set timeframe," the airline told NDTV Profit.

Air India had announced an interim payment of Rs 25 lakh (approximately 21,000 British pounds) for each family that lost a loved one in the crash to help address immediate financial needs.

According to the airline, interim compensation has already been paid to families of 96% of the deceased victims. The remaining cases are largely linked to incomplete documentation or ongoing family disputes.

ALSO READ: One Year After AI171 Crash: Air India Says Rs 25-Lakh Interim Aid Paid To 96% Of Victims' Families

The carrier said the compensation exercise has also covered those injured on the ground during the accident.

"94% of those who were injured on the ground have either received one-time full and final compensation or interim compensation, based on the nature of injury incurred and any loss of livelihood," Air India said.

The airline noted that the remaining cases involve individuals who had collected claim forms from the helpdesk established after the crash but have not yet submitted the necessary documentation.

The update comes as Air India and the Tata Group continue relief and rehabilitation efforts for affected families.

Air India has said its focus remains on ensuring that all affected families receive the support and assistance they require, while allowing them the time needed to complete documentation and consider compensation proposals without any imposed deadlines.

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